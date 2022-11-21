Cramer's Lightning Round: You Ought to Pass on Medical Properties Trust

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Howmet Aerospace Inc: "I think aerospace exposure is incredibly important, and Howmet will give it to you."

Verizon Communications Inc: "I'm going to say it's fine. I am not going to pound the table."

Medical Properties Trust Inc: "That yield's too high versus the rest of its cohort. ... So I'm going to say, you ought to pass on that."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

UiPath Inc: "I actually believe in the company, but that company is losing money. ... I am not going to compromise and suggest a company that is losing money."

Coupa Software: "They've been losing too much money, and they have to do that pivot to start making money. And when they do, the stock's going to come back."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com