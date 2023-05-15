Cramer's Lightning Round: I Am Not a Believer in Coinbase

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Chewy: "They are pivoting in a way that makes me feel that they have got the right numbers. I am excited about the fact that they have got religion about making money too."

Enterprise Products Partners: "They are the foremost natural gas liquids pipeline in the country, and after what I saw today with Magellan getting a bit from Oneok, I'm liking Enterprise even more."

Coinbase Global: "I'm not a believer in Coinbase because I don't like companies that pick fights with the SEC, it's just too hard. The SEC plays with unlimited capital and they're not to be trifled with."

Triple Flag Precious Metals: "I like that company so much, I think it's terrific, and I do like the precious metals. By the way Newmont deal, there is so much happening in the gold world that I like so much right now."

GSK PLC: "I think Dame Emma Walmsley is putting together a very good suite of vaccines that will reflect very well on the company's future earnings power. I'm going to say you can buy GSK."

Amgen: "It's an inexpensive stock, but it's inexpensive for a reason. It doesn't have the earnings power that I really want. I think the company needs a bit of a shake-up, there are so many other pharmaceutical companies that I like more. I'm going to have to send you to Eli Lilly."

IONQ: "It's intriguing, but it's losing money, and I remember Jensen Huang first telling me, 'listen, quantum computing is where it will be, but it's not there yet.' This company is losing too much money for me to be able to get behind, but I do like your sentiment. There will come a time, but not yet."

Snowflake: "Snowflake is kind of a rent-the-runway of the cloud, and I think they're terrific at it. I will back Frank Slootman, even though the company's not currently making money, I'll wave my rules and say, 'buy Snowflake."

