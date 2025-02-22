Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Nvidia, Dell and Home Depot

CNBC's Jim Cramer walked investors through next week on Wall Street and highlighted earnings reports from Home Depot as well as tech giants Nvidia and Dell.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday walked investors through next week on Wall Street and highlighted earnings reports from Home Depot as well as tech giants Nvidia and Dell. He also discussed the market's decline over the past few sessions — especially the poor performance of formerly-hot growth stocks — predicting investors haven't seen the end of the downturn.

"Out of nowhere, the momentum stocks had a hideous downturn today. It's hurt many aggressive growth investors," he said. "Can this pullback finally run its course? I hope so. If not, my prediction? More of the house of pain."

On Monday, Cramer will be following reports from Domino's Pizza, Coterra, Realty Income, Cleveland-Cliffs as well as Hims & Hers. The pizza giant's results could give investors insight into the state of the consumer, he suggested. Cramer said he feels generally good about the oil and gas group, including Coterra. He also said Realty Income is one of his favorite real estate investment trusts, but added that he's worried about Cleveland-Cliffs which may face difficulties due to cheap steel exports from abroad. He called online healthcare provider Hims & Hers a "true battleground," as investors wonder if the company can continue to offer less expensive GLP-1 weight loss drugs with compounded ingredients now that the Food and Drug Administration has deemed the shortage of the semaglutide injection products over.

Home Depot is set to report Tuesday, and while Cramer said he expects a weaker quarter from the retailer, it should benefit from the need to rebuild after major storms in the southeast and fires in Los Angeles. He'll also be watching earnings on Tuesday from Planet Fitness and Sempra, saying the gym chain may benefit from increased focus on fitness from younger generations. Cramer noted the utility company has a decent yield, a lot of opportunity and could be worthy buying on weakness. Workday and Cava will also report that day. According to Cramer, Workday will see more downside if sales are weak, and even though he largely expects a solid quarter from Cava, he said the market in general has soured on momentum stocks.

Wednesday brings earnings from Lowe's, and Cramer said the Home Depot competitor has been "a stand-out performer for years," going higher over time instead of shooting up. Tech leaders Salesforce, Snowflake and Nvidia will also report Wednesday. Salesforce is thought to be doing well, Cramer said, but has been hit with sellers because it is seen as a momentum stock. He also suggested that Snowflake is not just a cloud company, but an advisor to the enterprise about how use artificial intelligence. According to Cramer, Nvidia's report is the most important one of the week. He reiterated that he believes investors should own, not trade, the stock, expressing confidence in CEO Jensen Huang even as some investors routinely question the worth of new iterations of the company's chips. But he noted that Friday's decline in semiconductors doesn't bode well for the AI darling.

The latest gross domestic product report comes out on Thursday, and Cramer said he thinks it will be strong. Also on Thursday are reports from Norwegian Cruise Line, Vistra and Dell. Cramer noted that cruise stocks are holding up well, even in a tougher economic environment, and he wondered whether Norwegian can keep its winning streak going. Vistra has been a favorite among investors who want to believe the data center boom is driving an energy shortage, but Cramer said "key momentum" companies like Vistra have been hit recently. He called Dell's report "crucial," saying the stock's been hit but could make a comeback because it helps companies adopt Nvidia's AI platform.

On Friday, the Labor Department will release the personal consumption expenditure number, a key inflation metric for the Federal Reserve. The data could provide some clarity about whether the economy is cooling or inflation is coming down, Cramer said.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Home Depot, Coterra, Salesforce and Nvidia.

