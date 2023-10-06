Cramer's week ahead: Earnings season kicks off with Domino's, Walgreens and PepsiCo

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors what to focus on going into the week ahead, emphasizing the start of earnings season.

Cramer said he'll be paying attention to numerous reports including PepsiCo, Domino's and Walgreens, along with financial services companies Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock and Wells Fargo.

Cramer also opined on Friday's nonfarm payroll figures, saying that even though job creation was strong, there's less wage pressure than expected which could lead to a soft landing for the economy.

"If the Fed doesn't need to destroy the economy in order to save it, then we've got a much more positive backdrop than any of us thought coming in this very morning," he said.

On Monday, Cramer will be waiting to see if Pioneer Natural Resources gets a multibillion-dollar bid from Exxon Mobil.

Earnings season kicks off on Tuesday, starting with a report form PepsiCo, which he expects to be good, even as its snack division Frito-Lay may be tested by the increasing popularity of weight loss drugs.

Cramer also will be keeping on eye on Tuesday's analyst meeting for Adobe. The next day the producer price index report is due, which Cramer said he expects to be tame.

Thursday will see a slew of companies release earnings, including Delta Air Lines, Walgreens and Domino's. Cramer said he bets Domino's deal with Uber Eats may boost earnings, but he was more pessimistic about Delta's report. He also said he expects poor earnings from Walgreens, saying he thinks the health-care company's drugstore business seems "in total disarray."

On Friday, numerous financial services companies will report, including Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and BlackRock. Cramer said he sees positive results for these companies, highlighting that he thinks JPMorgan will be "excellent," which will lead many investors to buy up the stock.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and Wells Fargo.

