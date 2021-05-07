Cramer's Week Ahead: The Stock Market Can Keep Climbing ‘Now That the Fed Remains Our Friend'

CNBC's Jim Cramer looks ahead to next week's major stock market events, which includes a host of corporate earnings reports.

"Now that the Fed remains our friend, I bet we can keep climbing," the "Mad Money" host said.

Companies that are releasing numbers include Disney, Airbnb and Palantir Technologies.

The stock market rallied Friday as investors reacted to the worse-than-expected April jobs report, which indicates the Federal Reserve's easy policy is unlikely to go anywhere soon, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

"I know the conventional wisdom says sell in May and go away, but that stupid ditty needs to be retired, at least when it comes to the first week of the month, when lots of people who held onto stocks did quite well," the "Mad Money" host said. "Now that the Fed remains our friend, I bet we can keep climbing."

Here's Cramer's game plan for next week's corporate earnings reports, which will offer additional insight into the state of the U.S. economic recovery.

Projections for revenue and earnings per share are based on FactSet estimates:

Monday: Tyson Foods, Marriott International, Simon Property Group, Occidental Petroleum and Roblox

Tyson Foods

Q2 2021 earnings release: before market; conference call: 9 a.m.

Projected EPS: $1.15

Projected revenue: $11.2 billion

"We'll hear whether the budding chicken shortage is going to drive up prices [and] probably hear about the price of corn. As is, the cost of animal feed keeps going higher and higher, food inflation is getting out of hand," Cramer said. "Will that be ignored? Hard to imagine. But it comes right in the shadow of this benign jobs number, so again, it probably won't matter."

Marriott International

Q1 2021 earnings release: 7 a.m.; conference call: 8:30 a.m.

Projected EPS: 4 cents

Projected revenue: $2.38 billion

"We also hear from Marriott International and I'd very much like to see what their bookings look like," Cramer said. "This morning, Expedia told us that pleasure trips are filling hotels, but business excursions haven't come back much at all because everybody's still using Zoom."

Simon Property Group

Q1 2021 earnings release: after market; conference call: 5 p.m.

Projected EPS: $2.27

Projected revenue: $1.1 billion

"I bet they shoot the lights out," Cramer said, calling the mall operator one of his favorites. "Brick and mortar retail is booming, at least in wealthier communities. Simon's bread and butter is right there, so I think the numbers will be monstrously good."

Occidental Petroleum

Q1 2021 earnings release: after market: conference call: 1 p.m. Tuesday

Projected loss per share: 33 cents

Projected revenue: $4.79 billion

"We've been getting some stellar numbers from oil producers that are feasting on this environment where crude sells for more than $60 a barrel. They make money there. I bet Oxy's one of them," he said.

Roblox

Q1 2021 earnings release: after market; conference call: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Projected EPS: 8 cents

Projected revenue: $573 million

"The company came public in one of those direct listings that tend to undervalue stocks. I think this may be your chance to buy shares in a fast-grower before it gets closer to a full valuation," Cramer said.

Tuesday: Palantir Technologies, Vizio

Andrew Kelly | Reutersa

Palantir Technologies

Q1 2021 earnings release: before market; conference call: 8 a.m.

Projected EPS: 4 cents

Projected revenue: $332 million

The company is loved by the community on Reddit's Wall Street Bets, Cramer said. "They pride themselves on moving stocks, though, even if the fundamentals don't merit it ... so I think this could be another opportunity to do some buying. The stock is down big from the mid-$20s where they had driven it up to," he said.

Vizio

Q1 2021 earnings release: after market: conference call: 4:30 p.m.

Projected loss per share: 10 cents

Projected revenue: $485 million

"I often think of Vizio in tandem with red-hot Roku. ... That stock had cooled but then went up nicely after it reported last night," Cramer said. "I'd say it's at least worth listening to Vizio to get another view of the situation, but I hesitate to recommend it because of the chip shortage."

Wednesday: Wendy's, Bumble and GrowGeneration

Wendy's

Q1 2021 earnings release: before market; conference call: 8:30 a.m.

Projected EPS: 15 cents

Projected revenue: $445 million

"It's had a nasty habit of going down on earnings, then rallying later on. As much as I like it ... I think you'll probably want to see the quarter before you pull the trigger," Cramer said.

Bumble

Q1 2021 earnings release: after market; conference call: 4:30 p.m.

Projected loss per share: 3 cents

Projected revenue: $165 million

"Match Group reported an amazing quarter this week, so I have to think that this online dating competitor, Bumble, can do the same next Wednesday night. I like Bumble," Cramer said.

GrowGeneration

Q1 2021 earnings release: after market; conference call: 9 a.m. Thursday

Projected EPS: 7 cents

Projected revenue: $87.1 million

GrowGeneration "tends to soar after reports," Cramer said. "I bet this time will be no different, especially as more cash-strapped states embrace legalization in order to pay their bills."

Thursday: Alibaba, Disney, DoorDash, Airbnb and Coinbase

Alibaba

Q4 2021 earnings release: before market; conference call: 7:30 a.m.

Projected EPS: $1.79

Projected revenue: $27.83 billion

"Remember, China is well ahead of us when it comes to the post-pandemic recovery," Cramer said. "Alibaba should put up some excellent numbers as Chinese consumers rebound from tough times."

Disney

Q2 2021 earnings release: after market; conference call: 4:30 p.m.

Projected EPS: 27 cents

Projected revenue: $15.86 billion

"Of all these, I think Disney's got the best story going forward — I'd be a buyer," Cramer said.

DoorDash

Q1 2021 earnings release: after market; conference call: 5 p.m.

Projected loss per share: 8 cents

Projected revenue: $994 million

"DoorDash has lined up some amazing partnerships during the pandemic and I think it can make good money now, but maybe not great money because so many people want to dine in person now that they've been vaccinated," the "Mad Money" host said.

Airbnb

Q1 2021 earnings release: after market; conference call: 5 p.m.

Projected loss per share: $1.05

Projected revenue: $718 million

"Airbnb might tell a terrific story, but the stock's really expensive at a time when the market has turned against the highest fliers," Cramer said. "But remember, Airbnb is not business [travel]. It's pleasure, and pleasure is booming."

Coinbase

Q1 2021 earnings release: after market; conference call: 5 p.m.

Projected EPS: $2.98

Projected revenue: $1.81 billion

"It's a mystery. Given the crazy crypto world, its business should be booming, but because it came public via a dreaded direct listing we have no idea where the sellers are and what the darn thing is really worth," Cramer said. "I don't trust the stock price. I like the story, though."

Friday: Retail sales

"I think you'll see a super-strong number, a barnburner. If it weren't for today's weak employment number, we might've seen bond yields surge on this retail sales figures, with the Fed pressured to tighten," Cramer said. "Fortunately, the labor report trumps retail sales, but I'd argue retail's the real comeback story right now and that means we're likely to have more than just temporary inflation."

