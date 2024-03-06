Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

CrowdStrike CEO says cybercriminals are leveling up: ‘It's going to be the battle of AI in the future'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Generative AI is helping to create more cybercriminals with advanced technology, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz told CNBC's Jim Cramer.
  • These adversaries can use this sophisticated technology even if they themselves are not skilled, he said.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz told CNBC's Jim Cramer that cybercriminals are growing because they increasingly have access to advanced generative artificial intelligence and can carry about attacks even if they themselves are less skilled.

He said generative AI is democratizing "very esoteric techniques and attacks," for adversaries who don't have the same sophistication or skill level.

"What we talked about in the earnings call is the ability to create more adversaries with lower skill levels, but operating at a much higher skill level, leveraging generative AI," Kurtz said, "Of course, on the security side, we leverage generative AI to help protect our customers, so it's going to be the battle of AI in the future."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

To Kurtz, cybercrime is "more active than ever," and some companies are growing frustrated with legacy technologies that require them to "band-aid different technologies and platforms." CrowdStrike aims to create a single, more simple platform that can stop breaches and "add capabilities seamlessly," he said.

Kurtz cautioned businesses against using inexpensive cybersecurity programs. He mentioned a seven-figure deal CrowdStrike made during its more recent quarter with a mega cruise line. On the conference call, Kurtz said the cruise line was not happy with the services delivered by its current vendor.

"People may try to buy something, they may think it's cheaper, it's not: free is not free," he said. "You get what you pay for, and this particular case, you're talking about customers that had incidents, they had issues, and, more importantly, they had technology they couldn't deploy and operate."

Money Report

news 51 mins ago

Chocolate is getting more and more expensive — but it's not yet showing signs of destroying demand

news 1 hour ago

China blames U.S. for bilateral tensions, reaffirms support for Palestine

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us