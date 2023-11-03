Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Customers grapple with deposit delays at big banks. What it means for you

By Ana Teresa Solá,CNBC and Kate Dore, CFP®,CNBC

Eduardo Munoz | View Press | Getty Images
  • Customers at several big banks on Friday wrestled with direct deposit delays stemming from an industry-wide processing issue.
  • The Federal Reserve reported a problem with the Electronic Payments Network, a private sector operator for Automated Clearing House, or ACH, a network that processes transactions.

Customers at several big banks on Friday wrestled with direct deposit delays stemming from an industry-wide processing issue.

There was a surge of "outages" reported by banking customers on Friday morning, including Bank of America, Chase, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo, according to Downdetector. But the site does not specify the nature of the complaints.

All Federal Reserve Financial Services are now operating normally, according to a Federal Reserve statement released on Friday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

More from Personal Finance:
Social Security changes to help those not able work to full retire age
Program gets 200,000 students automatic college acceptance
What to know as open enrollment begins for ACA insurance

The Fed reported a processing issue with the Electronic Payments Network, a private sector operator for Automated Clearing House, or ACH, a network that processes transactions.

"There was a processing error with an ACH file last night; it was a manual error associated with the file," said Gregory MacSweeney, a vice president and head of communications at The Clearing House, the banking association and payments company that owns the EPN processing system.

Money Report

9 mins ago

Judge in Trump NY fraud trial extends gag order to lawyers, says office has received ‘hundreds' of threats since trial started

news 50 mins ago

‘Sound of Freedom,' hit child-trafficking thriller endorsed by Trump, will stream on Amazon

Banks are now working to correct the errors in those payments, he said.

"We're aware of an industry-wide technical issue impacting some deposits for Nov. 3," Lee Henderson, vice president of public affairs and communications at U.S. Bank, told CNBC in a statement. "Customer accounts remain secure, and balances will be updated when deposits are received.

"We do not have an estimate on timing at this point," Henderson added. "Customers do not need to take any action."

Bank of America, Chase, Truist and Wells Fargo did not immediately respond requests for comment.

Customers affected by the deposit delays can call their lenders and explain their late payments were due to an industry-wide issue, said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree.

"When money that we expect to be there on a Friday morning isn't there and your autopay is set up to pay a credit card or a buy now pay later loan, it can cause some real issues," he said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us