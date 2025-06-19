CNBC Daily Open: Stagflation on the Fed's mind

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept interest rates in a range between 4.25%-4.5% and kept two cuts in 2025 on the table.

Inflation in the U.S., measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index, will rise beyond 3% in 2025, according to an updated Fed forecast.

U.S. stocks and oil prices were little changed Wednesday. Europe's Stoxx 600 index fell.

U.S President Donald Trump insisted he had not yet decided whether to order a U.S. strike on Iran.

A regime change in Iran resulting from U.S. or Israeli military action can have a "profound impact" on the global oil market, JPMorgan said.

At U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference, the topic of tariffs — specifically, their impact on prices — was a recurring one.

"Everyone that I know is forecasting a meaningful increase in inflation in coming months from tariffs because someone has to pay for the tariffs," Powell said. "And some of it will fall on the end consumer."

Granted, recent economic data has been upbeat, suggesting the U.S. economy has been able to — and could still — escape from tariffs mostly unscathed.

In May, a better-than-expected 139,000 jobs were added and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2%. Consumer sentiment in early June was much more optimistic than forecast, according to a University of Michigan survey. And, most crucially, inflation in May — based on the consumer price index — ticked up just 0.1% for the month, lower than estimated.

But that string of positive data might have to thank the slow process by which tariffs move through the economy.

"It takes some time for tariffs to work their way through the chain of distribution to the end consumer. A good example of that would be goods being sold at retailers today may have been imported several months ago before tariffs were imposed. So we're beginning to see some effects, and we do expect to see more of them over the coming months," Powell said.

And even though Fed officials, at present, "don't see signs" of the U.S. economy weakening, Powell acknowledged growth will slow "eventually." In other words, stagflation — the toxic mix of higher prices and slower growth — could be a possibility in the months ahead.

The song "I Got Summer on My Mind" went viral in 2022. "I Got Stagflation on My Mind" could be the Fed's — and market watchers' — earworm this summer.

These are the sticking points holding up a U.S.-EU trade deal

The U.S. and European Union are running out of time to strike a deal on trade tariffs — and analysts say several key sticking points could make an agreement impossible.

Negotiations have been slow since both the U.S. and EU temporarily cut duties on each other until July 9. If a deal is not agreed by then, full reciprocal import tariffs of 50% on EU goods, and the bloc's wide-spanning countermeasures are set to come into effect.

"We're talking, but I don't feel that they're offering a fair deal yet," Trump told reporters Tuesday, further dashing hopes of an imminent agreement.

So what's holding things up between the two sides, which had a relationship worth 1.68 trillion euros ($1.93 trillion) in 2024?