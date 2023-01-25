DCG-Owned Crypto Exchange Luno Axes 35% of Staff

London-based crypto exchange Luno informed employees of the redundancies at 12 p.m. GMT on Wednesday in a livestreamed town hall.

Cryptocurrency exchange Luno is the latest company in the industry to make layoffs, setting out to cut 35% of its global workforce.

The London-based firm informed employees of the redundancies at 12 p.m. London time on Wednesday in a livestreamed town hall.

"2022 has been an incredibly tough year for the broader tech industry and in particular the crypto market," the company said in a statement shared with CNBC Wednesday.

"Luno unfortunately hasn't been immune to this turbulence, which has affected our overall growth and revenue numbers."

DCG is one of several crypto firms caught up in the fallout from the collapse of FTX, formerly one of the world's largest crypto exchanges. Genesis, the lending unit of DCG, filed for bankruptcy last week.