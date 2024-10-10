Delta says travelers are trading scorching summer Europe trips for fall getaways

Delta's president said traditional spikes in Europe bookings for July and August are becoming less pronounced.

Other carriers have shifted their schedules to maintain shoulder-season European flights well into the fall.

Peaks are occurring in September and October, Delta President Glen Hauenstein said.

Summer trips to Europe are getting too hot for thousands of tourists.

Delta Air Lines President Glen Hauenstein said travelers are opting out of flying to Europe during the traditional summer peak travel season. Instead, they are shifting trips to cooler months, a trend that airline officials have been noticing over the past couple of years as consumers look to escape crowds and record heat of popular destinations.

"The weather in Europe in August is really hot, and that people who have choices when they can take their vacations are moving into let's call it more temperate months," Hauenstein said Thursday on an earnings call. Corporate [travel] we haven't seen much change year over year but it's continuing to shift travel to Europe in particular from July and August peak to a September and October peak."

Summer this year in the Northern Hemisphere was the hottest on record, according to the European Union's climate monitor.

Airlines have been extending robust trans-Atlantic schedules through much of the fall to cater to the shifting patterns.

"What we're doing at United is we're extending the season," Patrick Quayle, United Airlines' senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, said in an interview earlier this year.

He said the carrier opted to begin some European routes in March and April this year and will fly some of them through late October and early November. "What we're seeing is, more and more, travelers are going in those shoulder seasons where you can get a bit more value, and I think the weather's a bit better," he added.