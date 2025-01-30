Denver awarded NWSL’s 16th franchise at record $110 million expansion fee

Denver, Colorado, has been awarded the NWSL's 16th team.

The team will begin playing in 2026.

The franchise sold at a record $110 million expansion fee, according to a person familiar with the deal.

On Thursday, the National Women's Soccer League awarded Denver the league's 16th franchise at a record $110 million expansion fee, according to a person familiar with the deal, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic details.

The latest sale demonstrates the health of professional women's soccer. Just 16 months ago, Boston team owners paid less than half of that fee ($53 million) for their franchise.

The Denver team ownership group will be led by IMA Financial Group chairman Rob Cohen, Ariel Investments Mellody Hobson and former Washington Commanders president Jason Wright. Other investors include Jon-Erik Borgen and Kaia Borgen Moritz, Neelima Joshi and Dhiren Jhaveri and Molly Coors.

Cohen will serve as controlling owner and governor, with Hobson as the alternate governor.

"As the NWSL continues its rapid growth, we knew it was critical to launch our 16th team in a city with a passionate sports culture and vibrant fan base, and Denver is the perfect match," said Jessica Berman, Commissioner of the NWSL, in the new release.

The team has not yet announced where it plans to play home games, but Cohen said in a press event Thursday that it will be a central location with access to mass transit. The ownership group hopes to announce the locations of temporary and permeant venues in the new few weeks. Cohen said he's looking to build a state-of-the-art facility that is designed specifically for women's play.

Cohen, who runs a top 25 insurance brokerage firm, is not new to the Denver sports scene. In 2001, he founded the Denver Sports Commission, which leads the Mile High City's charge to bring notable events to the region. He's also a founding member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation.

"We believe that bringing NWSL to Denver will be impactful and transformative," Cohen said. "Our goal is to work closely with Denver's diverse communities to build a club that will operate with integrity and excellence from day one."

Denver beat out Cleveland and Cincinnati, which had WNBA rookie superstar Caitlin Clark as part of its bid.

Colorado has a long history with women's soccer. Three players, Lindsey Horan, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith all hail from the state.