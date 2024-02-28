Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

DeSantis taunts Disney, claims special district takeover saved Florida taxpayers millions

By Taylor Craig,CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed that his takeover of Disney's special district has resulted in massive savings for the state's taxpayers.
  • Last month, a judge dismissed a lawsuit against DeSantis that Disney filed, alleging he retaliated against the company for publicly criticizing a controversial education bill.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking a victory lap amid his ongoing public feud with Disney and taunting the company's litigation efforts.

"I think it's been a success story. I don't view it as a fight at this point because I think that they've lost on the underlying claims," DeSantis told CNBC's Last Call on Tuesday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A year ago, the Republican governor signed a bill to nullify Disney's special district. The former Reedy Creek Improvement District, established in 1967, gave the company full regulatory control over Disney World and government services such as fire protection, emergency services and infrastructure.

"There were people pointing out and saying 'oh, people in Central Florida are gonna pay higher taxes, the sky's gonna fall,'" DeSantis said. "Those people were wrong."

DeSantis posted a video on X earlier Tuesday claiming that the dissolution of the special district saved Florida taxpayers millions.

Money Report

14 mins ago

TJX tops earnings estimates as holiday sales jump 13%

news 31 mins ago

Novavax misses quarterly estimates, but vaccine maker narrows losses as it slashes costs

Last month, a judge dismissed a lawsuit against DeSantis filed by Disney, which alleged he retaliated against the company for publicly criticizing a controversial education bill passed by the Republican-controlled legislature.

Disney has appealed that decision.

"If left unchallenged, this would set a dangerous precedent and give license to states to weaponize their official powers to punish the expression of political viewpoints they disagree with," Disney said in a statement ahead of DeSantis' appearance on Last Call. "We are determined to press forward with our case."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us