DHS Secretary Kristi Noem robbed at D.C. restaurant

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks at the Border Security Expo at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, April 8, 2025.
Rebecca Noble | Afp | Getty Images
  • A thief stole Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse while she was dining at a restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C.
  • Noem's bag contained roughly $3,000 in cash, which she had withdrawn to treat her family to dinner and Easter gifts and activities, a DHS spokesperson said.

A thief stole Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse while she was dining at a restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, two law enforcement sources confirmed to CNBC.

Noem's bag contained roughly $3,000 in cash, which she had withdrawn to treat her family to dinner and Easter gifts and activities, a DHS spokesperson said Monday.

The bag also contained Noem's passport, makeup, blank checks, her driver's license, keys and medication, according to CNN, which first reported the theft.

The U.S. Secret Service has reviewed security footage that shows an unidentified white male, who wore a medical mask, snatching the bag, CNN reported.

Noem, asked about the theft during the White House Easter Egg Roll later Monday morning, said that it is "not resolved yet."

She told NBC News that the Secret Service is aware of the incident, but that she has not yet spoken to the agency about it.

The Secret Service is still gathering information about the incident, a spokesperson for the agency told CNBC.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

