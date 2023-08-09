Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Disney set to report earnings after the bell. Here's what to expect

By Sarah Whitten,CNBC

Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images
  • Disney reports earnings after the bell.
  • Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings per share of 95 cents and revenue of $22.5 billion.
  • The company's earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • Disney stock is essentially flat year to date.

When the markets close Wednesday, all eyes will be on Bob Iger.

The Disney CEO has a laundry list of issues to address during the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings call.

Linear advertising and television subscriptions are down, its movie studio has been hit-or-miss at the box office, Hollywood's actors and writers are on strike and streaming losses continue to escalate.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Iger has hinted that Disney's TV networks, excluding ESPN — which has been searching for strategic partners and on Tuesday announced a sportsbook partnership with Penn Entertainment — "may not be core" to the business anymore.

Here is what analysts expect from Disney's quarterly report:

  • EPS: 95 cents per share expected, according to a Refinitiv consensus survey
  • Revenue: $22.5 billion expected, according to Refinitiv
  • Disney+ total subscriptions: 151.1 million expected, according to StreetAccount

Ahead of Disney's earnings call, investors are looking for more clarity on how Iger plans to fix Disney's TV business and juggle the decline of subscribers at Disney+.

Money Report

news 4 mins ago

Winner of record $1.6 billion-plus Mega Millions jackpot should watch out for these pitfalls, experts warn

news 15 mins ago

Democrats need to show voters ‘ground level' benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act, Ex-White House economist says

Separately, Iger is lookin to take full control of Hulu, which Disney shares ownership of with Comcast. Buying out the remaining one-third stake is expected to cost at least $9 billion before negotiations.

The only bright spot for the company appears to be its theme park division, which has more than rebounded after pandemic-related closures and is expected to post revenue of around $8.1 billion, a 10% jump, according to Street Account estimates.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us