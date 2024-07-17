DNC says Biden nomination won't be fast tracked, buys time for skeptics

The Democratic National Committee said that its virtual roll call process to officially nominate President Biden will begin no earlier than Aug. 1, though the party said it will end before the Democratic convention starts on Aug. 19.

The Democratic National Committee said that any virtual roll call to officially nominate President Joe Biden as the party's presidential nominee will not begin before Aug. 1, according to a Wednesday letter sent to delegates and obtained by NBC News.

The decision rules out the possibility that a process designed to quickly nominate Biden would begin as soon as next week, which some Biden allies had pushed for.

It also buys more time for Democrats on Capitol Hill to come together and ask Biden to step down from the ticket, as many Democratic lawmakers privately hope they will.

The House and Senate are out of town this week, but return to Washington the week of July 22.

"No matter what may be reported, our goal is not to fast-track," wrote Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Bishop Leah Daughtry, co-chairs of the DNC's rules committee. "None of this will be rushed. Unlike our nation's other major political party, our rules are set in public meetings, anchored in the Party's charter and its traditions."

While the nomination process will not start before August, Walz and Daughtry noted, it will end before the in-person Democratic convention starts on Aug. 19. Democrats decided to hold their convention unusually late this year, in part so that it did not overlap with the Olympics. But the late start risks bumping up against several state deadlines for presidential nominations.

The Wednesday letter comes as the DNC faces ongoing pressure from Democratic lawmakers and donors, who want to cancel the expedited nomination timeline altogether and give the party time to find a new nominee.

Simmering concerns about Biden's age and mental acuity burst into public view during his disastrous debate performance on June 27 against former President Donald Trump.

As of Wednesday, at least 19 Democrats in Congress have publicly called on Biden to bow out of the race and for another nominee to top the ticket. Even more have voiced concerns behind closed doors about the president's reelection chances.

On Tuesday, a group of House Democrats was collecting signatures on a draft letter calling on the DNC to cancel its early voting process and hold the nomination vote at the Democratic convention.

"Stifling debate and prematurely shutting down any possible change in the Democratic ticket through an unnecessary and unprecedented 'virtual roll call' in the days ahead is a terrible idea," the Tuesday letter read.

Biden has repeatedly rejected the drop-out pressure, pledging to stay in the race unless the his team told him there was 'no way' he could win.

The DNC decided to move forward with the virtual roll call approach in May, in order to meet an August 7 deadline to get Biden on the ballot in Ohio. When Ohio formally pushed back its ballot deadline to the end of August, the DNC hung on to its virtual roll call plan.

"We believe a virtual element is the wisest approach because it ensures ballot access in the states that we need to win in November and avoids potential risks if there is delay in the process," Daughtry and Walz wrote in the letter. "The challenges we face with ballot access deadlines do not stop with Ohio."

They justified the virtual voting process by citing ballot deadlines in late August in Washington, Montana, Oklahoma, California and Virginia, which they said would be a tight turnaround given the timing of the Democratic convention.