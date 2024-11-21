Don’t accept a job offer before taking this crucial step: It can help set you ‘up to thrive,’ says expert

When it comes to what's important in a job, people have all sorts of priorities. More than half, 61% of workers say they want a greater work-life balance, according to a 2022 Gallup poll of 13,085 U.S. employee, while 53% want greater stability and job security. Above all, 64% prioritize pay and benefits.

One of the best times to negotiate for those is after you've received a job offer. That can include negotiating for salary, work from home and vacation time. "You kind of have to have your own personal list of your must-haves," says Stacie Haller, chief career advisor at Resume Builder, "and then the things you're willing to maybe do without." You'll want to figure those out before your prospective employer comes to you with that initial offer.

Here's how.

'What are your long-term goals?'

Ask yourself, "what are your long-term goals?" says Angelina Darrisaw, career coach and founder of C-Suite Coach. "What are your short-term goals?"

What do you really need out of a job, like a certain salary to sustain your lifestyle or a certain number of caregiver days per year, for example. And what are your nice-to-haves, like unlimited sick days or fun perks like discounts on entertainment.

It all "boils down to self-reflection," she says.

If you need help figuring your priorities out, Darrisaw suggests working with a career coach or filling out negotiation worksheets like those offered by various universities online. Doing a vision board of your wants "could be a good place to start" as well, she says.

Ask, 'is this happening widely across the industry?'

Once you've figured out what you want out of a job offer, get a sense of what's realistic in the company or field by talking to others. Ask, "has it been done?" says Darrisaw. "Is this happening widely across the industry?" That can help you get a sense of what's typical.

If you discover that one of your asks is out of the norm, "chat informally with HR leaders or other business leaders in your industry to understand what typically incentivizes them to accommodate" those kinds of asks, she says. "This insight will help you know what you may need to lead with to have a better chance of getting your needs met."

You should be networking with people in the company and doing informational interviews throughout the interview process anyway, as it will give you a real sense of what this company's like on the inside. But in those conversations, "you'll get some of the intel that you need that will make your negotiation stronger," says Darrisaw.

The bottom line of getting this kind of clarity is there's a "huge difference between being in a comfortable situation versus being in a situation where you're really setting yourself up to thrive," she says. And negotiating for your best-case scenario is key.

