Don't ask about work-life balance in a job interview, says ex-Google recruiter: Here's why

When you're interviewing for a job, ask questions that do two things: show your prospective employer you want to succeed and give you the info you need to decide if you really want the job. That's according to former Google recruiter and current CEO of salary data company FairComp, Nolan Church.

He suggests asking questions like "what is the company's north star for the next 12 months?" and "what is the common trait of your top performers?" Both exhibit your eagerness to help the company grow and give you a sense of what it's like on the inside.

"What people get wrong in this, first," says Church of interview questions, "is that they tend to ask these very generic, fluffy questions that they pulled online." He did some research and found a couple he thinks jobseekers should absolutely avoid.

'How does the company support work-life balance?'

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

While this is a relevant question when it comes to figuring out if you want the job, the interview process is not the time to ask it.

The question "indicates to me that you don't want to work hard," says Church. Instead of asking about the company's mission and showing that you're already angling toward internal successes, you're asking how long a workday is. "It's a red flag," he says.

This question "needs to come after you've received an offer," says Church. That's the moment when you've gotten some leverage and proven you have what it takes to do the job. Otherwise, "I don't think you've earned the right to ask," he says.

'What opportunities for professional development does the company offer?'

There are a few problems with this question, Church says.

First, the question "makes it about you," he says. Instead of giving a sense that you're a team player who wants to solve problems and move everyone forward, you make it sound like you care solely about your own advancement.

The other problem with this question is it's pretty broad. It doesn't necessarily force the interviewer to give you any specific examples which could ultimately help you make a decision about the employer. "A vague question will give you a vague answer," says Church.

"Good questions are typically very specific, very relevant and very timely," he says. Instead of asking about professional development, ask about the No. 1 trait of the company's top performers. That will give you a sense of what you can work toward and show you want to succeed.

Want to land your dream job? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers really look for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.