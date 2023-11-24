Dow futures rise slightly as Wall Street heads for fourth straight winning week: Live updates

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly Friday ahead of a shortened trading session, as the major averages aimed for a four-week winning streak.

Dow futures were up 84 points, or 0.24%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.11%, while Nasdaq-100 futures dipped 0.07%.

For the week, the Dow and S&P 500 are up 0.9% each. The Nasdaq Composite is up 1% in that time. It would be the longest weekly winning streak for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since June. The Dow, meanwhile, hasn't posted a weekly run this long since April.

The moves come as Treasury yields this week hit multi-month lows on hope inflation is cooling and the Federal Reserve may be done raising rates.

"The problem is that if economic growth remains solid at the current policy interest rate, then almost by definition monetary policy is not restricting the economy, which means the Fed has little reason to cut interest rates," Nordea macro strategist Philip Maldia Madsen wrote in a post.

"If anything, the rally in bonds and stocks has stimulated the economy and decreased the need for the Fed to ease monetary policy," he added. "The same is true for the big decline on oil prices, which is unrelated to the US economy, but yet improves households' real purchasing power to spend on services and goods."

The U.S. stock market closes at 1 p.m. after being closed Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday, the major averages closed higher after the 10-year Treasury yield fell to levels not seen since September. The benchmark rate was up 5 basis points at around 4.47% on Friday.

Major averages head for fourth-straight winning week

The major U.S. market indexes are on track for their fourth straight positive week.

The Dow is up 0.93% for the week, and this would be its first four-week winning streak since April.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up 0.94% and 0.99% for the week. It would be the first four-week streak for both of those indexes since June.

Microsoft has been the most impactful stock in all three averages, up 2.3% for the week.

— Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes

Nvidia shares fall after report says company delaying new China-focused AI chip

Shares of Nvidia dropped more than 1% in the premarket after Reuters reported, citing sources, that the company has delayed the launch of a new AI chip for the Chinese market.

The new H20 chip is being delayed due to server manufacturers having trouble integrating the semiconductor into their products, Reuters reported. This also comes after the U.S. government last month tightened export controls on AI chips to China.

— Fred Imbert

Dow futures tick higher on Friday

Dow futures led the way in early trading Friday, rising more than 80 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures were also up 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures were about flat.

— Fred Imbert