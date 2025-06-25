Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Drone maker AeroVironment shares pop 20% on earnings beat

By Chris Eudaily, CNBC

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the AeroVironment Inc. booth during the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) in Tampa, Florida, US, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • AeroVironment beat fourth-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.
  • The drone maker's stock soared following the earnings report.

AeroVironment stock rocketed more than 20% higher Wednesday as the drone maker beat fourth quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here's how the company did compared to analyst expectations:

  • Earnings: $1.61 per share adjusted vs $1.39 per share expected
  • Revenue: $275 million vs $242 million expected

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The company reported financial results after market close Tuesday and logged record fiscal year revenue of $820.6 million, up 14% over the prior period.

AeroVironment reported net income of $16.66 million for the fourth quarter, or 59 cents per share, compared to net income of $6.05 million, or 22 cents per share, last year.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Bestselling author shares his No. 1 strategy for a happier, more successful life: It's especially useful if you're ‘feeling stuck'

news 15 mins ago

The No. 1 biggest communication mistake most people make, says public speaking expert who's coached billionaire CEOs

The company closed the $4.1 billion acquisition of defense tech company BlueHalo on May 1.

"Our acquisition of BlueHalo further advances our leadership position within the defense-technology sector by adding a complementary portfolio of innovative products and capabilities aligned to our customers' highest priorities," AeroVironment CEO Wahid Nawabi said in a statement.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us