Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

El-Erian says U.S. recession risks are now ‘uncomfortably high'

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Mohamed Aly El-Erian, chief economic advisor for Allianz SE. 
Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Allianz's Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump's swathe of so-called reciprocal tariffs could have a significant effect on the global economy.
  • He told CNBC the risk of a U.S. recession "has become uncomfortably high."
  • El-Erian also warned markets were underestimating the impact of the tariffs on inflation, saying the U.S. would be lucky to see a single rate cut from the Federal Reserve this year.

President Donald Trump's extensive raft of import tariffs are putting the U.S. economy at risk of recession, Allianz's Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian warned on Friday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

He added that Trump's swathe of so-called reciprocal tariffs could have a significant effect on the global economy.

"You've had a major repricing of growth prospects, with a recession in the U.S. going up to 50% probability, you've seen an increase in inflation expectations, up to 3.5%," he told CNBC's Silvia Amaro on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"I don't think [a U.S. recession] is inevitable because the structure of the economy is so strong, but the risk has become uncomfortably high."

El-Erian also warned that markets were underestimating the inflation impact of the tariffs regime.

"The first reaction has been concerns about growth. We haven't had two other reactions yet: what will happen to growth in other countries, and that makes a question mark on whether the dollar weakness will continue, and then what does the [Federal Reserve] do?" he questioned.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Is it safe to travel to Thailand right now? Thai officials say yes

news 2 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: Trump tariffs pummel stocks, leaving a trail of red

"I think if we're lucky we'll get one rate cut, not four, and it wouldn't surprise me if we get none," El-Erian added.

"If it's a normal Fed — and I say this qualification with a lot of emphasis, because this has not been a normal Fed — we would unlikely to get even one rate cut."

This developing story is being updated.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us