Eli Lilly stock tumbles 10% after missing estimates and slashing profit guidance

Skyrocketing demand for injectable weight loss and diabetes drugs has forced both Eli Lilly and its main rival, Novo Nordisk, to invest billions to increase manufacturing capacity.

Eli Lilly on Wednesday fell short of profit and revenue expectations for the third quarter and slashed its full-year adjusted profit guidance, sending its stock tumbling roughly 10%.

The drugmaker now expects full-year adjusted earnings of between $13.02 to $13.52 per share, down from previous guidance of $16.10 to $16.60 per share.

Eli Lilly also lowered the high-end of its revenue outlook for the year and now expects sales of between $45.4 billion and $46 billion. The company's previous guidance called for revenue of as much as $46.6 billion.

Here's what Eli Lilly reported for the period ended September 30 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $1.18 adjusted vs. $1.47 expected

Revenue: $11.44 billion vs. $12.11 billion expected

Demand in the U.S. has far outpaced supply for Lilly's incretin drugs, such as Zepbound and Mounjaro, over the last year. Both treatments mimic certain gut hormones to tamp down a person's appetite and regulate their blood sugar.

The popularity of those injectable drugs has forced both Eli Lilly and its main rival, Novo Nordisk, to invest billions to increase manufacturing capacity for the treatments.

Eli Lilly's supply woes began to ease earlier this year. As of Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration's drug database said all doses of Zepbound and Mounjaro are available in the U.S. after extended shortages. Still, the agency warns that patients may not always be able to immediately fill their prescription for those drugs at a particular pharmacy.

