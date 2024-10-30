Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Eli Lilly stock tumbles 10% after missing estimates and slashing profit guidance

By Annika Kim Constantino,CNBC

A sign with the company logo sits outside of the headquarters of Eli Lilly in Indianapolis, Indiana, on March 17, 2024.
Scott Olson | Getty Images
  • Eli Lilly reported third-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that missed expectations, sending its stock tumbling roughly 10%
  • Skyrocketing demand for injectable weight loss and diabetes drugs has forced both Eli Lilly and its main rival, Novo Nordisk, to invest billions to increase manufacturing capacity.

Eli Lilly on Wednesday fell short of profit and revenue expectations for the third quarter and slashed its full-year adjusted profit guidance, sending its stock tumbling roughly 10%.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The drugmaker now expects full-year adjusted earnings of between $13.02 to $13.52 per share, down from previous guidance of $16.10 to $16.60 per share. 

Eli Lilly also lowered the high-end of its revenue outlook for the year and now expects sales of between $45.4 billion and $46 billion. The company's previous guidance called for revenue of as much as $46.6 billion.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's what Eli Lilly reported for the period ended September 30 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: 

  • Earnings per share: $1.18 adjusted vs. $1.47 expected
  • Revenue: $11.44 billion vs. $12.11 billion expected

Demand in the U.S. has far outpaced supply for Lilly's incretin drugs, such as Zepbound and Mounjaro, over the last year. Both treatments mimic certain gut hormones to tamp down a person's appetite and regulate their blood sugar.

Money Report

news 42 mins ago

U.S. election won't be an ‘uneventful event' for global markets, UBS chief says

news 1 hour ago

Euro zone growth hits two-year high of 0.4%, beating expectations

The popularity of those injectable drugs has forced both Eli Lilly and its main rival, Novo Nordisk, to invest billions to increase manufacturing capacity for the treatments.

Eli Lilly's supply woes began to ease earlier this year. As of Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration's drug database said all doses of Zepbound and Mounjaro are available in the U.S. after extended shortages. Still, the agency warns that patients may not always be able to immediately fill their prescription for those drugs at a particular pharmacy.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us