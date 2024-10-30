Money Report

Elon Musk ordered to attend $1 million voter lottery suit hearing in Philadelphia court

Elon Musk and America PAC are backing Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Elon Musk wears a black “Make America Great Again” cap while attending a campaign rally with Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5, 2024.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
  • Elon Musk must attend an emergency court hearing in Philadelphia on Thursday to address a bid by the city's top prosecutor to stop the Tesla CEO and his political action committee from continuing to award $1 million prizes to registered voters in the swing state of Pennsylvania.
  • Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner revealed his lawsuit against Musk and the America PAC "triggered an avalanche of [social media] posts from Musk's followers," many of whom "made antisemitic attacks on Krasner."
  • Krasner's lawsuit accuses Musk and the PAC of operating an illegal lottery and trying to influence voters in the presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Elon Musk must attend an emergency court hearing in Philadelphia on Thursday morning to address a bid by the city's top prosecutor to stop the Tesla CEO and his political action committee from continuing to award $1 million prizes to registered voters in the swing state of Pennsylvania, a judge ordered Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, attorneys for Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner revealed in a court filing that his lawsuit against Musk and the America PAC had "triggered an avalanche of [social media] posts from Musk's followers," many of whom "made antisemitic attacks on Krasner."

The attorneys wrote that after Krasner filed his suit on Monday, Musk in a post on his social media site X noted his agreement with a user's claim that the district attorney knows the $1 million daily giveaway is "not illegal but wants a leftist judge to stop it before Election Day."

Krasner's lawyers asked that the judge order enhanced security for the hearing, which was originally scheduled for Friday morning, noting that one X account had posted the prosecutor's home address and wrote, "Krasner loves visitors. Mask up and leave all cellphones at home."

Hours after that filing, the judge in the case moved up the hearing to Thursday morning.

"All parties must be present at the time of the hearing," the judge said in the order Wednesday.

Krasner's lawsuit accuses Musk and America PAC of operating an illegal lottery and trying to influence voters in the presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

- Additional reporting by CNBC's Lora Kolodny

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

