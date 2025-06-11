Money Report

Elon Musk

Elon Musk says he regrets some social media posts he made about Trump

By Ruxandra Iordache, CNBC

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Elon Musk said on the X social media platform.
Alex Wroblewski | Afp | Getty Images

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday said he regretted some of the social media posts he made about U.S. President Donald Trump last week during an explosive public dispute with his former close ally.

The feud dissolved a tight partnership that had propelled Musk to spearhead the budget-slashing Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Trump's second administration, fueling market concerns over the outlook for the tech tycoon's Tesla and SpaceX businesses.

Musk's Tesla saw its biggest ever hit to its market cap in the aftermath of the feud, but shares have since been recouping losses.

The conflict was sparked by Musk's opposition to the Trump-backed "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" tax and spending bill. In a CBS interview, Musk said that the package "undermines" the work of DOGE, further blasting it on social media by saying it would substantially increase the U.S.' budget deficit. The Trump administration has refuted this point.

As of Saturday, Musk had appeared to have deleted some of his social media posts that had contributed to the ramped-up conflict with the White House leader, including an update in which he had accused Trump of being mentioned in the "files" of late sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein. The White House had disputed the allegation.

A post in which Musk replied "yes" to a social media user calling for Trump to be impeached and replaced with Vice President JD Vance also appeared to have been deleted.

The row, carried out simultaneously over the X and Truth Social media platforms owned by Musk and Trump, respectively, had also seen the U.S. president suggest terminating government contracts and subsidies awarded to Musk's companies.

On Monday, Trump said he was planning to retain the Starlink technology, a satellite internet service that is part of Musk's SpaceX, at the White House.

This breaking news story is being updated.

