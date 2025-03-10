Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Elon Musk's social platform X is down for some users

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Elon Musk’s X begins its push into financial services with Visa deal
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • Elon Musk's social media platform X experienced several outages on Monday morning, according to user reports on Downdetector.
  • Nearly 40,000 users reported problems with the platform around 10 a.m. ET, and about 28,000 people were experiencing issues as of 11:30 ET.
  • Musk acquired X, formerly known as Twitter, for $44 billion in 2022.

Elon Musk's social media platform X experienced several outages on Monday morning, leaving some users unable to load the site.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Nearly 40,000 users reported problems with the platform around 10 a.m. ET,  according to the analytics platform Downdetector, which gathers data from users who spot glitches and report them to the service. Around 28,000 people were experiencing issues as of 11:30 a.m. ET. A cause for the outages was not immediately clear.

X did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Musk acquired X, formerly known as Twitter, for $44 billion in 2022. The Tesla CEO slashed the company's headcount by about 80% from 7,500 employees to 1,300 workers, and just 550 full-time engineers, by January 2023.

X has experienced several large-scale outages since Musk's takeover. Users reported problems with the platform in December of 2022 and with the site's desktop app in July 2023, for instance.

Watch: Elon Musk on X subscriptions: 'Free speech isn't exactly free it costs a little bit'

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Use this passive income strategy to ‘set yourself up quite nicely' in retirement, says investing pro

news 17 mins ago

Kelly Evans: Who let the DOGE out?

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us