Elon Musk's X begins its push into financial services with Visa deal

By Hugh Son,CNBC

Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • Elon Musk's X struck a deal with Visa, the largest U.S. credit card network, to be the first partner for what it is calling the X Money Account.
  • Visa will enable X users to move funds between traditional bank accounts and their digital wallet and make instant peer-to-peer payments, like with Zelle or Venmo.
  • It's the first concrete move from X to create a financial ecosystem for the social media site.

Elon Musk's social media platform X on Tuesday announced the launch of a digital wallet and peer-to-peer payments services provided by Visa.

X struck a deal with Visa, the largest U.S. credit card network, to be the first partner for what it is calling the X Money Account, CEO Linda Yaccarino announced in a post on the platform.

Visa will enable X users to move funds between traditional bank accounts and their digital wallet and make instant peer-to-peer payments, like with Zelle or Venmo.

It's the first concrete move from X to create a financial ecosystem for the social media site, which was called Twitter before Musk purchased it in 2022. At the time, Musk said the $44 billion acquisition was a way to create an "everything app." He later said the platform would enable users to conduct their "entire financial world" on it.

The X Money service is expected to launch in the first quarter, and deals with more financial partners are likely, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

One of the first use cases for X Money is to allow creators on the site to accept payments and store funds without external institutions, said this person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

Representatives from Visa declined to comment on the matter.

