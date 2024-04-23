Employers, you have a problem: Gen Z worker ‘quiet quitting' has evolved into ‘resenteeism'

Gen Z workers are the least enthusiastic about their roles at work, according to the new CNBC|SurveyMonkey Workforce Survey.

The survey findings reflect the evolution of "quiet quitting" into "resenteeism," a growing trend where employees continue working in roles they find dissatisfying.

Almost half of Gen Z workers say they are "coasting" at work.

It's a right of passage for every generation to be criticized for their behavior. Millennials have been scrutinized for years, being called everything from the "job hopping generation" for quitting jobs frequently to "the tethered generation" for an over-reliance on their parents.

But millennials are growing up — they are now managers in our workforce. It's time to talk about Gen Z, the generation born between 1997 and 2012

When it comes to workplace engagement, Gen Z (like its predecessor) gets a bad rap. Members of the generation are accused of being too casual in professional settings and have been declared "the most challenging generation to work with."

So perhaps it's no surprise that workplace dissatisfaction is such a hot topic of conversation.

In 2022, business leaders everywhere were afraid of "quiet quitting," a trend in which employees subtly disengaged from work and did the least they could get away with without drawing attention. Lately, a new trend has emerged from the embers of quiet quitting: resenteeism.

Resenteeism is a combination of "resentment" and "absenteeism." It's a growing trend where employees continue working in roles they find dissatisfying because they either can't find a better-suited job or think they won't be able to. It's an evolved version of quiet quitting in the age of mass layoffs; not only are employees disengaged, but they are resentful about it. Quiet quitting was about working on autopilot to reduce stress. Resenteeism is about feeling trapped in your role.

The idea that you have employees in your business phoning it in (resentfully!) falls high on the list of things that keep leaders up at night. At the core of both quiet quitting and resenteeism are common themes: burnout, feeling undervalued, and feeling unfulfilled.

Our new CNBC|SurveyMonkey Workforce Survey research shows that although the Workforce Happiness Index remains steady (72, one point higher than 71 in December 2023), Gen Z workers are the least enthusiastic about their roles at work.

Business leaders need to understand the rise of resenteeism, a trend that first gained momentum on TikTok.

Nearly half of Gen Z workers are coasting at work

The differences in workplace enthusiasm across generations are stark.

A remarkable 47% of Gen Z respondents say they are coasting by at work, with only 40% saying they are thriving. This is the opposite of all older generations in which a higher proportion claim they are thriving in their roles. The younger generation is also most likely to say they are just working for a paycheck (42%), while older generations are more likely to say they are "fired up" about their jobs. Gen Z workers also report the highest rates of wanting to quit their jobs within the last three months compared to all other generations.

In addition to feeling the least engaged in work, Gen Z also finds their responsibilities uninspiring. Gen Z workers report having the least meaningful work (14%) and least autonomy at work (21%) compared to other generations, who are more fulfilled and have more autonomy. It's important to recognize that Gen Z workers are often the youngest and least experienced employees and are given entry-level work that may feel less fulfilling than managerial or executive responsibilities.

Dissatisfaction with entry-level work has been a theme for many years. In our inaugural Workforce Survey six years ago, workers 18-24 and 25-34 both reported having the least amount of control over their work tasks. All older age groups reported having more control, presumably because as workers get older they are promoted into roles with more responsibilities.

Young workers are still ambitious

Even Gen Z, the least engaged generation, exhibits some positive signs. Gen Z workers are surprisingly ambitious, with the overwhelming majority (92%) saying they value engaging work.

The path to improving employee engagement isn't to simply wait for Gen Z to age out of dissatisfaction and into managerial roles that may feel more engaging. In our research, Gen Z workers reported several reasonable ways to find workplace motivation — and it's not just higher pay (although that is certainly a compelling factor for all generations). They also report wanting more autonomy (24%) and more connection with colleagues (25%) at a higher rate than millennials or Gen X.

Our research offered several strategies leaders can use to prevent resenteeism from becoming a widespread phenomenon.

First, offer employees more meaningful opportunities to connect with coworkers; this is especially important in our new hybrid world. It's no surprise that the generation that entered the workforce during the pandemic hybrid work era would desire more opportunities to know their colleagues beyond a computer screen.

Leaders should also make a concerted effort to give employees more ownership over their work. This does not mean allowing a newly hired intern to have the final say on projects but it may mean trusting employees to choose how and when their work gets done (within reason). By creating an environment where everyone can feel like a decision-maker, employees will feel more invested in their work.

By addressing these issues early, business leaders can develop a workforce that is happier and more productive, boosting the bottom line while increasing retention.

