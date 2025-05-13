Epic Systems sued by CureIS Healthcare for alleged ‘scheme to destroy' its business

CureIS Healthcare filed a civil suit against Epic Systems, alleging the electronic health record company has carried out a "multi-prong scheme to destroy" CureIS' business.

The lawsuit represents another legal battle for Epic, which houses medical records for about 280 million patients in the U.S.

CureIS' suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

CureIS offers technology and managed services for government programs, including Medicare, Medicaid and other state health initiatives. In a 40-page complaint that was made public on Tuesday, CureIS claims Epic has interfered with its customer relationships, blocked access to necessary data and raised unfounded security concerns, among other anticompetitive practices.

Epic, the leader in the EHR market, did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The lawsuit is the latest legal battle facing Epic, which houses medical records for about 280 million patients in the U.S. and offers other health-care tools. Data startup Particle Health filed an antitrust lawsuit against the company in September, alleging Epic has used its dominance in the EHR space to stifle competition in other markets that use that data.

"Particle's claims are baseless," Epic told CNBC in a statement at the time.

CureIS' suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The company is being represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, the same firm that is representing Particle.

