Eric Adams arrives for arraignment on federal corruption charges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived in federal court in Manhattan on Friday morning for his arraignment on criminal charges of receiving illegal campaign donations and undisclosed luxury travel gifts while doing favors for Turkey's government and Turkish businessmen.

Adams, 64, was charged in a five-count indictment unsealed Thursday alleging conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting campaign contributions by foreign nationals.

He has vowed to fight the case, even as a growing number of New York politicians call for his resignation and as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat weighs whether to force him from office by invoking a never-before-used provision of the city's Charter.

Adams is set to be arraigned at noon ET before a magistrate judge, where he is expected to enter a not-guilty plea.

District Court Judge Dale Hoe has scheduled an initial conference in Adams' case for Oct. 2, rejecting a request by the mayor's lawyer to hold the arraignment and that conference on a single day.

