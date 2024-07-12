Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ericsson shares jump 6% as sales fall less than expected, North America returns to growth

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Ericsson shares rose 8% Friday to their highest level since September 2022.
  • Net sales fell 7% year-on-year to 59.8 billion Swedish kronor ($5.68 billion) in the second quarter, better than the 58.3 billion kronor forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts.
  • "We remained focused on matters in our control, to optimize our business amid a challenging market environment, with industry investment levels unsustainably low," CEO Börje Ekholm said.

Ericsson shares leapt 8% to their highest level in nearly two years on Friday, after the Swedish telecom giant's revenue declined less than expected in the second quarter.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Net sales fell 7% year-on-year to 59.8 billion Swedish kronor ($5.68 billion) in the second quarter, better than the 58.3 billion kronor forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts.

Shares reached their highest level since September 2022, despite the company also reporting a net loss of 11 billion kronor, down from a 2.6 billion profit in first quarter of the year. Shares were trading up 6% as of 9:40 a.m. London time.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm flagged the firm's return to growth in North America, where sales increased 14%, along with gross margin expansion.

"We remained focused on matters in our control, to optimize our business amid a challenging market environment, with industry investment levels unsustainably low," Ekholm said in a statement.

While once known for telephone operations and mobiles, Ericsson now focuses on producing 5G network infrastructure and cloud software. But along with rivals such as Finland's Nokia, Ericsson has struggled with lower-than-expected spending in the 5G space.

Money Report

11 mins ago

Treasury yields rise as investors digest inflation data

news 3 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: S&P retreats, yen surges, Tesla sinks

Ericsson scored a major coup over Nokia late last year when it won a major contract with industry juggernaut AT&T to develop its open radio access network (Open RAN) in the U.S.

The telecom giant has meanwhile targeted India as a key growth market, with Ekholm telling CNBC in January that the country had built out 5G at an "unprecedented" rate, but that pace was now normalizing.

In Friday's results, the CEO reiterated that market conditions were expected to remain challenging in the second half as the pace of India investments slows. He added that sales would benefit from contract deliveries in North America.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us