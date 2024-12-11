ETFs cross $1 trillion of inflows in 2024, extending record year

The growth of ETFs is a reflection of both the confidence of U.S. investors in financial markets and of the dwindling popularity of mutual funds.

The fund that has enjoyed the biggest demand this year is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which has raked in roughly $100 billion, according to FactSet.

U.S. ETFs now have more than $10 trillion in assets overall, according to ETFGI.

A record year for the exchange-traded fund industry recently crossed another milestone, surpassing $1 trillion of total inflows for the first time, according to research firm ETFGI and the Investment Company Institute.

The fund that has enjoyed the biggest demand this year is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which has raked in roughly $100 billion, according to FactSet. The fastest-growing new fund is the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which has attracted more than $34 billion since its launch in January.

The growth of ETFs is a reflection of both the confidence of U.S. investors in financial markets and of the dwindling popularity of mutual funds, which have seen more than $200 million of outflows this year, according to a Nov. 30 report from State Street Global Advisors. Some mutual fund managers have even been converting their products into ETFs.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The previous record for U.S. ETF inflows was about $920 billion in 2021, and they now have more than $10 trillion in assets overall, according to ETFGI.