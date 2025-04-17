Etsy touts ‘shopping domestically' as Trump tariffs threaten price increases for imports

Etsy is making it easier for shoppers to purchase products from domestic sellers as it looks to blunt the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs on trade partners.

The company said it's working to help its millions of sellers "run their businesses with as little disruption as possible."

It comes as rival low-cost retailers Shein and Temu plan to hike prices late next week due to the tariffs.

Etsy is trying to make it easier for shoppers to purchase products from local merchants and avoid the extra cost of imports as President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs raise concerns about soaring prices.

In a post to Etsy's website on Thursday, CEO Josh Silverman said the company is "surfacing new ways for buyers to discover businesses in their countries" via shopping pages and by featuring local sellers on its website and app.

"While we continue to nurture and enable cross-border trade on Etsy, we understand that people are increasingly interested in shopping domestically," Silverman said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Etsy operates an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers with mostly artisanal and handcrafted goods. The site, which had 5.6 million active sellers as of the end of December, competes with e-commerce juggernaut Amazon, as well as newer entrants that have ties to China like Temu, Shein and TikTok Shop.

By highlighting local sellers, Etsy could relieve some shoppers from having to pay higher prices induced by President Trump's widespread tariffs on trade partners. Trump has imposed tariffs on most foreign countries, with China facing a rate of 145%, and other nations facing 10% rates after he instituted a 90-day pause to allow for negotiations. Trump also signed an executive order that will end the de minimis provision, a loophole for low-value shipments often used by online businesses, on May 2.

Temu and Shein have already announced they plan to raise prices late next week in response to the tariffs. Sellers on Amazon's third-party marketplace, many of whom source their products from China, have said they're considering raising prices.

Silverman said Etsy has provided guidance for its sellers to help them "run their businesses with as little disruption as possible" in the wake of tariffs and changes to the de minimis exemption.

Before Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs took effect, Silverman said on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in late February that he expects Etsy to benefit from the tariffs and de minimis restrictions because it "has much less dependence on products coming in from China."

"We're doing whatever work we can do to anticipate and prepare for come what may," Silverman said at the time. "In general, though, I think Etsy will be more resilient than many of our competitors in these situations."

Still, American shoppers may face higher prices on Etsy as U.S. businesses that source their products or components from China pass some of those costs on to consumers.

Etsy shares are down 17% this year, slightly more than the Nasdaq.

WATCH: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says sellers will pass cost of tariffs on to consumers