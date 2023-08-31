Europe stocks head for cautiously higher open as investors eye global data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets are on course to open higher Friday, as investors await a key U.S. jobs report.

The regional Stoxx 600 index finished August 2.8% lower, according to Eikon data, amid uncertainty over the path of rate hikes, weak European data and pessimism over the reopening of China.

Beijing on Friday gave a boost to global sentiment as the Caixin/S&P global manufacturing purchasing managers' index outperformed analyst expectations and showed factory activity expansion in August.

The U.S. is set to deliver non-farm payroll data, with economists polled by Dow Jones forecasting 170,000 additions. Traders will be searching for signs of a significant economic slowdown that could spur the Federal Reserve to pause rate hikes.

Markets have currently priced in an 89% chance of a pause in September, according to CME's FedWatch tool, but the picture from there is murkier. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the U.S. central bank is prepared to hike further and hold rates in restrictive territory for however long needed to bring inflation to target.

Asia-Pacific markets are higher Friday, while U.S. futures are flat.

Europe stocks head for slightly higher open

European stock markets are on course for a cautious open on Friday, according to IG data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is seen opening 4.5 points higher at 7,451, with Germany's DAX up by 4 points to 15,976 and Italy's MIB up 17.5 points to 28,909. However, France's CAC is seen slipping by 3.5 points to 7,329.

— Jenni Reid

— Weizhen Tan

China's central bank cuts reserve ratio by 200 basis points

The People's Bank of China announced Friday that starting from Sept. 15, it would reduce the foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions to 4%, from 6%.

The cut follows a number of reductions to various interest rates in the last several weeks in an effort to shore up the economy.

The PBOC on Friday set the midpoint of the yuan against the U.S. dollar at 7.1788, a touch stronger than the 7.1811 on Thursday, according to Wind Information.

The offshore-traded yuan weakened past 7.24 yuan versus the greenback, according to Wind.

— Evelyn Cheng

— Weizhen Tan

Nasdaq notches worst month since December

August marked a difficult time for technology stocks, with the Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq-100 notching their worst months since December 2022.

For the month, the Nasdaq Composite slumped about 2.2%, while the Nasdaq-100 finished 1.6% lower.

The biggest laggards included software stocks Fortinet and Datadog, down 22.5% and 17.3% on the month, respectively. JD.com shares lost 19.6%, while Lucid Group and PayPal shaved off more than 17% each.

— Samantha Subin