Europe stocks open lower as French economy grows 0.5%; Bank of Japan jolts markets with policy shift

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European stocks opened lower Friday as investors processed a week of earnings and central bank decisions.

The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.36% in early trade, with media and tech stocks shedding some of Thursday's strong gains to fall 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

The Bank of Japan on Friday kept its negative interest interest rate intact but announced it would allow "greater flexibility" in its target range for 10-year Japanese government bond yields — a move seen by some analysts as a signal for an eventual policy shift, though how significantly is unclear.

Japan's strict yield curve control policy will now allow movements in the range of around plus and minus 0.5% without "rigid limits," the central bank said. The central bank also offered to buy 10-year bonds at 1% every business day through fixed-rate operations, effectively expanding its tolerance by another 50 basis points.

The unexpected move rattled Asia-Pacific markets, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling by over 2%, the yen gaining and the 10-year bond yield rising to its highest level since September 2014.

Global markets are also sensitive to monetary policy moves in Japan, due to its longstanding status as the world's biggest creditor nation.

The Stoxx 600 climbed 1.4% on Thursday as the European Central Bank delivered an expected 25-basis-point rate hike and gave few clues as to how far it has left to go, though it stressed inflation is "still expected to remain too high for too long."

Meanwhile U.S. stocks on the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a 13-day winning streak Thursday as investors took profits and digested the economic and earnings picture so far.

— CNBC's Clement Tan and Sumathi Bala contributed to this report.

French economy beats expectations in second quarter

French gross domestic product grew by 0.5% in the second quarter, national statistics showed, well above a forecast of 0.1% in a Reuters poll of economists.

GDP growth was 0.1% in the first quarter.

Official figures also published Friday put French consumer price inflation at 4.3% in July, a slight decline on 4.5% in June. Inflation was 5% on an EU-harmonized basis.

The figures will be seen as an encouraging sign for the euro zone, given economic stagnation in Germany and concerns over the impact of higher rates.

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks head for lower open

European stocks were seen opening in negative territory Friday, according to IG data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was seen down 17 points at 7,694, with France's CAC 40 lower by 25 points at 7,447 and Germany's DAX down by 40 points at 16,366.

— Jenni Reid

Yields for 10-year Japanese government bonds at highest levels in almost 9 years

Yields for 10-year Japanese government bonds stood at 0.539% after the Bank of Japan announced an adjustment in its stance for its yield curve control policy.

This is the first time 10-year JGB yields have hit this level since September 2014.

The BOJ said it will still allow yields to fluctuate in the range of around plus and minus 0.5%, but it will "conduct yield curve control with greater flexibility, regarding the upper and lower bounds the range as references, not as rigid limits, in its market operations."

Separately, Japan's central bank held its benchmark policy rate at -0.1%.

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan bank stocks rally even as Nikkei leads losses in Asia

Shares of Japanese banks and financials surged after the Bank of Japan announced that it will adjust its stance on its yield curve control policy Friday.

Among the major banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group led gains in the sector and was up 4.63%, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed 3.96% and Mizuho Financial Group gained 4.16%.

Despite this, the broader Nikkei 225 index led losses in Asia, tumbling almost 2% after the BOJ announcement.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Lucy Handley

— Weizhen Tan

— Ganesh Rao