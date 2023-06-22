Europe Stocks Open Lower to Round Off Gloomy Week; Siemens Energy Down 30%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets opened lower Friday after four sessions of declines.

The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.3% at the open, with most sectors in the red. Oil and gas stocks fell 1.6% as oil prices traded lower, and industrials fell 0.8%. A few sectors managed gains, with food and beverage up by 0.3% and health-care stocks 0.2% higher.

Siemens Energy, the spinoff of the German conglomerate, plunged 30% after ditching its profit outlook for the year because of issues in its wind turbine division.

Downbeat market sentiment has been reflected globally, with Wall Street heading for a losing week and Asia-Pacific markets largely lower, as investors process a variety of interest rate decisions from central banks and what they mean for growth.

The Bank of England delivered a hawkish surprise Thursday, hiking by 50 basis points after both wage growth and inflation figures came in hotter than expected.

It comes after the European Central Bank enacted a 25 basis point rate rise, while the U.S. Federal Reserve opted for a pause — though it stressed more hikes are likely.

China's central bank last week lowered lending rates as the economy's much-anticipated post-Covid rebound stutters.

Oil prices are on course for a more than 3% drop this week, according to Reuters, pulled down by demand concerns and the economic growth outlook.

On the data front Friday, U.K. consumer confidence as measured in a GfK survey ticked higher for a fifth consecutive month and by more than expected despite intense cost-of-living pressures and concerns over a coming mortgage crunch.

Euro zone consumer confidence was also higher in June, a separate European Commission survey showed.

Also out of the U.K., retail sales figures showed a 0.3% rise in May, following a 0.5% uptick in April.

Europe stocks open lower

Friday's open indicated there would be no respite from the week's sell-off, with the Stoxx 600 index lower by 0.2%.

Germany's DAX shed 0.55%, as the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 both declined by around 0.3%.

Siemens Energy scraps profit outlook as wind turbine troubles deepen

Siemens Energy, which supplies equipment and services to the power sector, scrapped its 2023 profit outlook after a review of its wind turbine unit exposed deeper than expected problems that could cost more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a lower open Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 20.5 points lower at 7,473, Germany's DAX 102 points lower at 15,874, France's CAC 32 points lower at 7,163 and Italy's FTSE MIB 182 points lower at 27,371, according to data from IG.

Oil falls more than 4%

Oil traded down more than 4% after the larger-than-anticipated interest rate hike from the Bank of England overshadowed crude inventory slides.

Brent futures slipped $3.33, or 4.3%, to trade at $73.79 a barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, called WTI for short, dropped $3.41, which equates to 4.7%, to sit at $69.12 per barrel.

The English bank's hike was top of mind on Thursday, despite news of U.S. supply falling, which surprised analysts.

Powell says Fed can ease off the pace of rate hikes

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell faced multiple questions Thursday about where interest rates are heading, but he said the focus instead should be on how quickly the Fed is moving.

Policymakers, he insisted, are still committed to using rates to bringing down inflation, but are going to move more slowly than they had been during an aggressive run of hikes going back to March 2022.

"I think the data will tell us what to do," Powell told members of the Senate Banking Committee. "I think the point of our ... last meeting was really to moderate the pace of our decision making on this, because you know, it was very important to move quickly last year, and we did. It's not so important now."

