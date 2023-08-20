Europe stocks open slightly higher; China stimulus underwhelms

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European stock markets opened slightly higher on Monday after closing Friday at a six-week low.

The Stoxx 600 index advanced 0.2% in early trade, with all sectors in cautiously positive territory. Oil and gas stocks led gains, up 0.85%.

China's central bank cut its one-year loan prime rate by less than expected Monday, and left its five-year rate unchanged.

Economists expected a 15 basis point cut to both due to default risks in the embattled property sector, and raised questions over whether China will deliver a stimulus-led economic turnaround.

Zoe Gillespie, chartered wealth manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said the moves showed a "lack of ambition," but that China faced a "tough play."

"It's difficult for the Chinese authorities to stimulate with the high levels of debt, but it's also difficult when you look at the currency risk as well," she told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"You've got the U.S. raising rates, dollar strengthening... There's a lot for central policymakers to do to their protect the currency and also stimulate the economy."

The People's Bank of China last week enacted surprise cuts to its short- and medium-term lending rates as data highlighted weak credit growth and deflation risks.

The Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium begins Thursday, and investors will be hunting for clues on the course of interest rates.

Asia-Pacific stock markets traded mixed Monday, while U.S. stock futures were slightly lower.

— Clement Tan contributed to this report

Europe stocks open higher

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened higher Monday, and was up by 0.5% at 8:50 a.m. London time.

All sectors posted gains, led by oil and gas, up 1.17%.

France's CAC 40 advanced 0.8% as Germany's DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively.

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks: here are the opening calls

European stocks are heading for a mixed open to Monday's session, according to data from IG.

Futures were choppy, with the U.K.'s FTSE 100 last seen opening flat at 7,263, Germany's DAX 0.03% higher at 15,587, and France's CAC 40 up by 0.08% at 7,170.

— Jenni Reid

China's financial regulators urge support for resolving local debt risks

Chinese financial regulators at a central and regional government level held a video conference Friday to discuss the resolution of financial risks, according to a readout Sunday from the People's Bank of China.

The meeting called for coordinating financial support to resolve local debt risks, and adjusting policy for real estate loans.

It also reflected a gathering of a new set of financial policymakers in China's overhaul of its regulatory system this year.

Read more about the meeting here.

—Evelyn Cheng

— Ganesh Rao

Country Garden Holdings to be removed from Hang Seng Index

Chinese real estate company Country Garden Holdings is set to be removed from Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index after the benchmark's latest quarterly review. In its place, pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm will be added.

Country Garden Services Holdings, which is a property management firm and Country Garden affiliate, will also be removed from the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index. It will be replaced by online travel agency Trip.com.

Shares of Country Garden have plunged over 70% from the start of the year and hit record lows after the company failed to meet bond coupon payments, issued a profit warning and suspended trading in 11 of its onshore bonds.

— Lim Hui Jie

China cuts one-year LPR, but leaves five-year rate unchanged

The People's Bank of China cut its one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points to 3.45%, but held the five-year LPR at 4.2%.

This is in contrast with expectations from economists polled by Reuters, which expected both rates to be cut.

The move also comes after the PBOC cut its short-term loan rates, as well as its medium-term lending facility rates last week.

The one-year MLF rate was lowered from 2.65% to 2.5%, while the 7-day reverse repurchase rate was cut from 1.9% to 1.8%.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Lucy Handley