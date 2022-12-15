European Markets Expected to Open Higher as Investors Digest Central Bank Announcements

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open higher Friday as investors process the raft of central bank decisions announced Thursday.

The European Central Bank moved its key interest rate from 1.5% to 2% on Thursday and said it would start to shrink its balance sheet by around 15 billion euros ($15.9 billion) every month from March 2023 to the end of the second quarter of the year.

The Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank also opted to increase their interest rates by 50 basis points as Europe tries to grapple with high inflation.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Euro zone shares posted their worst daily performance in six months following the raises.

The rate increases follow similar moves by the Fed, which raised its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years Wednesday.

U.S. stock futures were flat Thursday evening as investors responded to data that elevated concerns of an imminent recession and looked ahead to a slate of Federal Reserve speakers scheduled for Friday.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly lower as recession fears grow.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Friday.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 33 points higher at 7,456, Germany's DAX is set to jump by around 33 points to 14,019 and France's CAC 40 is expected to add around 18 points to 6,533. Italy's MIB index is set to add 32 points to 23,787.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley doubles down on Big Tech stock – and says it can rally up to 65% more

Big Tech stocks have been hit hard by this year's sell-off, but Morgan Stanley thinks the current share price weakness of one stock presents an "opportunity to own one of the highest quality tech platforms."

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

UBS upgrades outlook for China 2023 growth, downgrades 2022 forecast

UBS upgraded its outlook for China's 2023 gross domestic product to 4.9%, versus 4.5% previously, according to its chief China economist Wang Tao, citing an earlier and faster reopening in the nation.

Wang said the firm expects a weaker fourth-quarter GDP for 2022, downgrading its full-year forecast to 2.7% from 3.1%, pointing out November's weakened growth with a recent surge in Covid cases.

The firm added that the Central Economic Work Conference will likely prioritize stabilizing growth as well as supportive macro policies for the upcoming year.

"We expect fiscal policy to stay proactive with small increase of headline deficit and new special LG [local government] bonds, monetary and credit policy to keep supportive with continued ample liquidity but unlikely any additional policy rate cut," Wang said in the note.

— Jihye Lee

Stock futures open lower

Stock futures opened lower as investors came off a second day of selling off.

Futures tied to the Dow lost 40 points or 0.1%.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both shed 0.1%.

— Alex Harring