European markets hover around the flatline ahead of the New Year holiday

European markets traded around the flatline Tuesday, in muted trade ahead of the New Year holiday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened a touch lower, down 0.07%, before turning slightly higher but still hovering in flat territory.

London's FTSE 100 index and France's CAC 40 both slid lower at the open before recovering to trade around the flatline. Spain's IBEX was trading 0.2% while the Dutch AEX index was up a touch at 0.07%. European markets that are open today are set for a half-day of trading.

Markets in Germany, Switzerland and Italy are shut today and all European markets will be closed on New Year's Day before reopening on Jan. 2.

The best performing stock on the Stoxx 600 index was Finnish oil refining company Neste, up 2.9%, closely followed by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, up 2.3%. The worst performer on the index was Portuguese energy company, Galp Energia, down 4.7%.

European markets closed lower on Monday after the final full trading session of the year, but regional stocks look set to round out the year with moderate gains; the FTSE 100 is up 4.75% year-to-date while Germany's DAX has outperformed, up almost 19%. The CAC 40 index in France, beleaguered with ongoing political turbulence, has fallen over 3% year-to-date, however.

The Stoxx 600 is up around 5.5% so far this year, with the best performing sectors being banks (up 25%) then telecoms (up 15.8%) and financial services stocks, up almost 15%.

Food and beverage, autos and basic resources have been the worst performing sectors, all down around 12% over the course of 2024.

Putting the Stoxx 600's performance in perspective, is the U.S. S&P 500 index which has gained around 24% this year.

Traders will again be keeping an eye on New York-listed shares of Boeing after one of its aircraft was involved in a fatal crash in South Korea on Sunday.

Boeing shares were down around 2.2% on Monday. South Korean authorities are set to conduct an investigation into the crash, in which 179 people died, in an effort to determine its exact cause.

The Boeing 737-800, the model involved in the crash, is one of the world's most commonly used airplanes, and has a strong safety record.

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower ahead of the final trading session of 2024, following another booming year for Wall Street. Asia-Pacific markets fell overnight as China's manufacturing growth missed expectations. The country's benchmark CSI 300 was nonetheless on course to close the year higher, ending three years of losses.

— CNBC's Chloe Taylor contributed to this market report.