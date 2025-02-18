Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets head for broadly higher open as geopolitical tensions remain in focus

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 6, 2025.
NYSE

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open broadly higher Tuesday as traders keep an eye on geopolitical tensions in the region.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3 points higher at 8,768, Germany's DAX up 64 points at 22,857, France's CAC flat, down 1 point at 8,194 and Italy's FTSE MIB 185 points higher at 38,587, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Capgemini and the InterContinental Hotels Group. On the data front, French inflation data is due, as is the latest ZEW survey of economic sentiment in Germany and Europe.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Europe are likely to remain in focus for European markets this week as U.S. officials prepare for talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, with officials in Kyiv and Europe being left out of the discussions.

European leaders held an emergency summit in Paris on Monday to discuss how to respond to the apparent decision to sideline Europe, and while they agreed on increasing defense spending, there was no alignment over whether to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine after any peace deal.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose overnight as traders reacted to comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, signaling support for the country's private sector and urged businesses to "show their "talents."

Money Report

news 53 mins ago

Wind energy just had a record year in Germany — but the federal election could shake things up

news 3 hours ago

Australia's central bank cuts rates for the first time in more than four years, flags economic uncertainties

U.S. stock futures rose Monday night to kick off a holiday-shortened trading week.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open broadly higher Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3 points higher at 8,768, Germany's DAX up 64 points at 22,857, France's CAC flat, down 1 point at 8,194 and Italy's FTSE MIB 185 points higher at 38,587, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Capgemini and the InterContinental Hotels Group. On the data front, French inflation data is due, as is the latest ZEW survey of economic sentiment in Germany and Europe.

— Holly Ellyatt

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us