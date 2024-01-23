European markets head for higher open ahead of euro zone PMI data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive open Wednesday as investors look ahead to preliminary purchasing managers' index (PMI) data from the euro zone in January.

The composite services and manufacturing PMI data will give investors a gauge of business activity in the single currency area, ahead of the European Central Bank's next meeting on Thursday.

Overnight in Asia-Pacific markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged almost 2%, powered by tech stocks as other regional markets mostly fell.

U.S. stock futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed Wednesday morning after Netflix reported its subscriber count reached a record in the fourth quarter.

CNBC Pro: This Swiss auto parts maker's stock could soar by 75%, Vontobel says

A Switzerland-listed car parts manufacturer's share price could increase by over 70% in the next year, according to Vontobel.

The company makes lightweight auto components for car makers such as BMW, Ford, Renault, Mercedes, GM and Volvo.

Vontobel is forecasting a rise in profit margins and free cash flow at the company.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Goldman Sachs names 4 battery stocks to buy right now - giving one 120% upside

Electric vehicle automakers like Tesla and BYD have been making headlines over the last few weeks – but Goldman Sachs is now keeping watch on a corner of the market.

That is the battery sector – which includes lithium, nickel and electrolyte batteries that are key inputs in the manufacture of EVs.

The investment bank noted that the sector – and stocks – look attractive amid higher adoption of EVs and a reduction in battery prices.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 15 points higher at 7,508, Germany's DAX up 92 points at 16,724, France's CAC up 36 points at 7,421 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 188 points at 30,395, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Easyjet, SAP, Alstom and a trading update comes from J D Wetherspoon.

— Holly Ellyatt