European markets head for higher open ahead of euro zone PMI data

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive open Wednesday as investors look ahead to preliminary purchasing managers' index (PMI) data from the euro zone in January.

The composite services and manufacturing PMI data will give investors a gauge of business activity in the single currency area, ahead of the European Central Bank's next meeting on Thursday.

Overnight in Asia-Pacific markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged almost 2%, powered by tech stocks as other regional markets mostly fell.

U.S. stock futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed Wednesday morning after Netflix reported its subscriber count reached a record in the fourth quarter. 

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 15 points higher at 7,508, Germany's DAX up 92 points at 16,724, France's CAC up 36 points at 7,421 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 188 points at 30,395, according to data from IG. 

Earnings come from Easyjet, SAP, Alstom and a trading update comes from J D Wetherspoon.

— Holly Ellyatt

