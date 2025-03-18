Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets head for higher open ahead of German debt reform vote

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

A German flag flutters in the wind in front of the cupola of the Reichstag building that houses the Bundestag (lower house of German parliament) on February 24, 2025 in Berlin, one day after general elections.
Ralf Hirschberger | Afp | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open, with investor focus on the German government as it votes on historic debt reforms on Tuesday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 18 points higher at 8,696, Germany's DAX up 90 points at 23,207, France's CAC 21 points higher at 8,091 and Italy's FTSE MIB 101 points higher at 39,098, according to data from IG. 

Earnings are set to come from Travis Perkins and Eni, while data releases will include the ZEW economic sentiment surveys for Germany and Europe.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Germany's DAX will be closely watched Tuesday as lawmakers in Berlin vote on reforms to the country's so-called debt brake rule to enable a rise in public borrowing in order to fund a hike in defense spending.

The motion, which requires a change to the German Constitution, needs backing from two-thirds of the lawmakers elected to the country's parliament.

Traders will also be keeping an eye on talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in which they're expected to discuss, over the phone, a potential 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine and Russia's conditions for agreeing to a pause in the war.

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

Baidu, once China's generative AI leader, is battling to regain its position

news 2 hours ago

Boeing Starliner astronauts who were supposed to be in space for nine days returning to Earth after nine months on ISS

Asia-Pacific markets rose overnight, tracking gains on Wall Street, which ticked up after U.S. retail sales data appeared to ease recession concerns. U.S. stock futures edged down Monday night.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher on Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 18 points higher at 8,696, Germany's DAX up 90 points at 23,207, France's CAC 21 points higher at 8,091 and Italy's FTSE MIB 101 points higher at 39,098, according to data from IG. 

Earnings come from Travis Perkins and Eni, while data releases include the ZEW economic sentiment indexes for Germany and Europe.

— Holly Ellyatt

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us