European Markets Head for Lower Open as Global Growth Concerns Persist

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lower open on Tuesday as concerns persist over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks.

The region's markets closed lower on Monday as volatility continued to rattle sentiment. Along with concern over interest rate hikes from central banks and their impact on economic growth, markets in Europe were also watching developments in Ukraine after multiple explosions hit the center of Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

European shares initially followed negative global sentiment as investors bet that last week's U.S. jobs data will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive path of interest rate hikes. However, opening losses were all but erased by late morning.

Global markets are looking ahead to a key U.S. inflation print on Thursday and the beginning of corporate earnings season.

U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite index falling to the lowest level in two years as tech shares continue to be hit the hardest in this bear market because of spiking interest rates.

Gold has come under pressure this year, with the dollar's big gain weighing on gold prices.

Spot gold was trading down 1% at $1,676 per ounce Monday — near a 2.5-year low. So is now the time to buy? CNBC Pro asked several market watchers for their thoughts.

— Zavier Ong

Chinese tech stocks are down by 20% this year — but short sellers are targeting a different sector.

Some $742 million of new bearish bets were placed on one Chinese sector in particular in the third quarter. That compares to a reduction of around $150 million in shorts on the tech sector.

— Ganesh Rao

U.S. Treasury yields climb, 30-year hits highest level since 2013

The yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury note climbed as high at 3.941%, reaching its highest level in nine years.

The 10-year yield rose to 3.963% and the 2-year yield inched higher to 4.318%. Rates fell earlier this month but started to rise again after positive economic data in the U.S. led investors to increase bets on further rate hikes by the Fed.

Bond yields move inversely to prices and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

— Abigail Ng

Some Wall Street banks have started making the case for buying into tech again, naming specific sectors they are bullish on.

Citi and Morgan Stanley both said they have upgraded tech to overweight.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stocks are heading for a lower open on Tuesday as global growth concerns persist.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 38 points lower at 6,933, Germany's DAX 52 points lower at 12,235, France's CAC 40 down 39 points at 5,813 and Italy's FTSE MIB 119 points lower at 20,647, according to data from IG.

Global markets are looking ahead to a key U.S. inflation print on Thursday and the beginning of corporate earnings season.

LVMH releases their latest sales update on Tuesday and data releases include U.K. employment figures for August and Italian industrial output for August.

— Holly Ellyatt