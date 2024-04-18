European markets open lower, with eyes on Israel and Iran; rate repricing remains in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets opened lower Friday, rounding off a week in which escalating tensions in the Middle East and repricing of interest rate expectations have been in focus.

The regional Stoxx 600 index was 0.6% lower in early deals, with industrials and construction stocks both down 1.3%. After a strong start to 2024, the index is heading for its first monthly loss since October.

In the latest back-and-forth between the countries, Israel launched a limited direct military attack on Iranian soil early Friday morning, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News.

Oil prices gained on the news, along with safe haven asset gold.

Investors are also monitoring a slew of commentary on the path of interest rates emerging from the International Monetary Fund's Spring Meetings in New York.

European Central Bank voting member François Villeroy de Galhau told CNBC on Thursday that the institution should cut interest rates in June to avoid falling behind the inflation curve, in a message that echoed ECB President Christine Lagarde.

But markets have become significantly less confident there will be a June cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve or Bank of England, after two hotter-than-expected inflation prints.

— Ganesh Rao

— Amala Balakrishner

Bank of Latvia Governor Mārtiņš Kazāks shares his views on rate cuts

— Katrina Bishop

ECB should cut interest rates in June, policymaker says

The European Central Bank should cut interest rates in June to avoid falling behind the inflation curve, according to policymaker François Villeroy de Galhau.

"The question is the next Governing Council which will be early June ... and here barring a major surprise we should cut rates because we are now confident enough and increasingly confident about the disinflationary path in the euro area," Bank of France Governor Villeroy told CNBC's Karen Tso on Thursday.

Read more here.

— Sam Meredith