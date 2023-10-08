European markets head for mixed open amid Middle East turmoil

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Monday as investors assess the market impact of geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East, after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on Saturday.

Hundreds of people have died in the conflict between Hamas militants and Israeli forces. Oil prices jumped 4% overnight and U.S. stock futures were lower early Monday as the violence adds geopolitical risk to already fragile markets dealing with inflation and surging interest rates.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated to a full-blown war on Saturday after Hamas staged an invasion, by which Israel was seemingly caught off guard. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Hamas "will pay a price it has never known before."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

CNBC Pro: Forget the U.S: Pros say another top market looks cheap and offers the 'best' opportunities

Attractive returns and the breadth of opportunities are among the many reasons the U.S. has long reigned supreme for investors.

However, according to one strategist, a different market has much better valuations right now.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: How to invest $1 million for the next decade, according to the pros

The next 10 years will be unlike the last two decades for investors, according to investment advisors and wealth managers.

Charles-Henry Monchau, chief investment officer at Swiss private bank Syz, said investors risk making long-term decisions with a "cognitive bias" and urges those investing $1 million over the next decade not to extrapolate too much from recent history.

Jamie Cox, financial planner at Harris Financial Group, believes international stocks will outperform U.S. stocks in the coming decade as rising rates and inflation change market dynamics.

Both share with CNBC Pro their thoughts on how investors with $1 million should invest over the next decade.

Subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open mixed Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 2 points higher at 7,498, Germany's DAX down 58 points at 15,170, France's CAC down 24 points at 7,040 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 37 points at 27,770, according to data from IG.

Data releases will include German industrial output for August and Ukrainian inflation data for September.

— Holly Ellyatt