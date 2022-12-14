European Markets Head for Negative Open After Hawkish Fed Comments

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a lower open Thursday as global markets dip following the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy update.

Major U.S. indexes and markets in the Asia-Pacific region reacted negatively after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years and signaled it will maintain higher rates throughout 2023.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that recent signs inflation might have peaked weren't enough for the central bank to ease off on interest rate increases.

"It will take substantially more evidence to have confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward" path, Powell said during his post-meeting news conference. U.S. retail sales and jobless claims are due Thursday, providing further indications as to the state of health in the world's largest economy.

Thursday will also see monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England, European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank.

China reopening is 'needed' to bring down U.S. inflation: Siegel

China's economic reopening is belated, but is much needed to control inflationary pressures in the U.S., Jeremy Siegel, Wharton School of Business professor said on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"For the U.S., we import so much from China, if those supply chains get normalized, that would bring down inflation, so I applaud China's move," he said. "It's way too late, it should have been earlier, but it is needed," he said.

Siegel added that he expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates once more in February's meeting by 25 basis points before pivoting.

— Jihye Lee

Fed announces 50 point rate hike

The Fed announced it will raise interest rates by 50 basis points, marking an end to the pattern of 75 point hikes seen in recent months.

Before this move, the Fed had raised rates by 75 basis points at the last four meetings. A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

The 50 basis point hike was widely expected ahead of the meeting.

It's the final policy decision expected from the central bank in 2022.

— Alex Harring

Powell wants 'substantially more evidence' that inflation is cooling

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday the recent positive signs for inflation aren't enough for the central bank to ease back on interest rate increases.

"It will take substantially more evidence to have confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward" path, Powell said during his post-meeting news conference.

The comments came as the Fed raised its benchmark rate another half percentage point and indicated at least another three-quarters of a point in hikes are coming. The decision also occurs a day after November's consumer price index reading was up just 0.1%, an indication that inflation may have peaked.

However, Powell said inflation remains a problem.

"Price pressures remain evident across a broad range of goods and services," Powell added.

—Jeff Cox

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday as investors react to the latest monetary policy decision and comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points lower at 7,489, Germany's DAX 51 points lower at 14,410, France's CAC down 20 points at 6,708 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 116 points at 24,448, according to data from IG.

There are earnings due from K&M and Currys, and data releases include November new car registrations for several European countries. The Bank of England is expected to announce another rate hike to combat inflation.

— Holly Ellyatt