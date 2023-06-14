European Markets Head for Negative Open Ahead of ECB Rate Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open as investors prepare for the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank.

The ECB is set to increase its benchmark policy rate by another 25 basis points when it meets Thursday, and is expected to say that future rate decisions will be data-dependent as uncertainty weighs on the inflation and growth outlook.

Central bank action in Europe is set to come after the U.S. Federal Reserve held off on a rate hike while projecting that another two quarter percentage point moves are on the way before the end of the year.

The latest decision left the Fed's key borrowing rate in a target range of 5%-5.25%.The central bank forecast it will raise interest rates as high as 5.6% before 2023 is over.

Markets rallied on the back of cooler inflation data released on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reaching fresh 13-month highs.

Now, investors may be wondering if there will be a correction or if it's too late to get in on the action.

Andrew Slimmon of Morgan Stanley Investment Management shares his view and names stocks to buy right now.

— Weizhen Tan

— Alex Harring

Stocks drop after Federal Reserve indicates more interest rate hikes are coming

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite shed earlier gains and turned negative shortly after the central bank indicated that though it was pausing on a June hike, the "dot plot" showed two more increases are coming.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.6%, while the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 400 points, or about 1.2%.

-Darla Mercado

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a negative open as investors prepare for the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 29 points lower at 7,582, Germany's DAX 36 points lower at 16,281, France's CAC 26 points lower at 7,305 and Italy's FTSE MIB 74 points lower at 27,719, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Halfords; Boohoo; Fuller, Smith & Turner; and H&M. Data releases include French inflation figures for May.

— Holly Ellyatt