news

European markets head for positive open; defense shares set to jump

By Jenni Reid, CNBC and Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France’s President Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting during a summit at Lancaster House in central London on March 2, 2025. European leaders descended upon London for talks to “drive forward” action on Ukraine, according to the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Justin Tallis | Afp | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to start the week on a positive note, with defense shares seen opening sharply higher after regional leaders held security talks at which higher military spending was discussed.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 42 points higher at 8,846, Germany's DAX up 135 points at 22,621, France's CAC 34 points higher at 8,124 and Italy's FTSE MIB 18 points higher at 38,798, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Euroapi and Bunzl, and data releases in focus include preliminary euro zone inflation data for February, with the latest consumer price index coming ahead of a European Central Bank interest rate decision on Thursday.

U.S. stock futures edged up early Monday and Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose overnight as traders awaited more clarity on President Donald Trump's plans to impose tariffs on key U.S. trading partners this week.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly told Fox News on Sunday that the exact tariff that will be levied against Mexico and Canada starting Tuesday is still "fluid," which means it could be lower than the proposed 25%. He added that the additional 10% duty on China imports is "set."

European markets: Here are the opening calls

— Holly Ellyatt

