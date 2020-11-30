European Markets Head for Positive Open, Following Global Trend

London's FTSE is seen opening 13 points higher at 6,306, Germany's DAX up 75 points at 13,405, France's CAC 40 up 5 points at 5,554 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 153 points at 22,209, according to IG.

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in positive territory on Tuesday, following a trend set by other global markets.

London's FTSE is seen opening 13 points higher at 6,306, Germany's DAX up 75 points at 13,405, France's CAC 40 up 5 points at 5,554 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 153 points at 22,209, according to IG.

European markets look set to follow the buoyant mood in their U.S. and Asia-Pacific counterparts; U.S. stock futures rose on Monday night after the major averages notched sharp monthly gains for November.

Meanwhile in the Asia-Pacific markets, shares were higher in Tuesday trade as investors reacted to the release of a private survey of China's manufacturing activity.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for November came in at 54.9 — its highest reading in a decade. PMI readings above 50 signify expansion, while those below that level represent contraction.

Coronavirus developments remain in focus. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that more than 13 million Covid-19 cases have now been confirmed in the U.S. along with over 266,000 deaths. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state was implementing emergency hospital measures as cases continue to rise.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has called the U.S. economic outlook "extraordinarily uncertain."

"The rise in new COVID-19 cases, both here and abroad, is concerning and could prove challenging for the next few months," Powell said in prepared remarks to be delivered on Tuesday. "A full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to reengage in a broad range of activities."

On Tuesday, oil producing group OPEC and its non-OPEC allies led by Russia (an alliance known as OPEC+) had been due to hold a meeting on their joint oil producing policy. But OPEC+ has delayed talks on output policy for next year until Thursday, three sources told Reuters, as key players are still in disagreement on how much oil they should pump amid weak demand, the news agency said.

On the data front, euro zone inflation data for November is due, several euro zone countries release car registration data and the OECD releases its latest economic outlook,

- CNBC's Jeff Cox, Fred Imbert and Eustance Huang contributed to this report.