European markets head for tepid open as global sentiment dips; VW earnings ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Tuesday as global markets buckle amid anxiety that the U.S. economy will suffer because of President Donald Trump's trade tariff policies.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 points higher at 8,606, Germany's DAX up 5 points at 22,613, France's CAC 7 points lower at 8,041 and Italy's FTSE MIB 9 points lower at 38,816, according to data from IG.

Traders will be focusing on earnings from Volkswagen amid tougher times for the German auto giant. Earnings from Persimmon, Lego and Leonardo are also set to be released Tuesday.

Regional markets kicked off the new trading week in lower territory on Monday, continuing the volatility seen in worldwide markets last week in the face of uncertainty over the global trade and tariffs outlook.

S&P 500 futures traded around the flatline early Tuesday after concerns that a recession would hit the U.S. economy sparked a broad sell-off on Monday. Negative sentiment on Wall Street caused Asia-Pacific markets to slide overnight.

When asked about the possibility of a recession, Trump said during a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday that the economy was going through "a period of transition." Economists argue that Trump is proving to be something of an "agent of chaos" with his unpredictable trade tariff policies but assess that a downturn isn't in the cards just yet.

— Holly Ellyatt