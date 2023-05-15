European Markets Lose Momentum as Economic and Political Uncertainty Weigh on Sentiment

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a flat open as political and economic uncertainty rattle sentiment in the region.

Regionals indexes closed mixed on Monday, with investors following U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, an inconclusive Turkish election that must now proceed to a runoff vote and a higher forecast for EU inflation this year.

The European Commission on Monday raised its forecasts for inflation for the euro area to 5.8% this year and 2.8% in 2024, and said it expects the European Central Bank to continue with rate hikes, further weakening lending conditions. However, it also revised its gross domestic product estimates higher, forecasting 1% growth this year, up from a previous 0.8% estimate.

The latest gauge on the state of the euro zone's health comes today when a preliminary estimate of the euro zone's first quarter gross domestic product is released.

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open flat to lower on Tuesday morning.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 1 point lower at 7,773, Germany's DAX 2 points lower at 15,908, France's CAC unchanged at 7,414 and Italy's FTSE MIB 40 points lower at 26,946, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Siemens Energy, Euronext, Vodafone, Britvic, Greggs and Boohoo. Data releases in focus Tuesday include a preliminary estimate of the euro zone's first-quarter gross domestic product.

— Holly Ellyatt