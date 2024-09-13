Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets higher after ECB rate cut

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

European markets poised to open higher after ECB rate cut
Pawel Libera | The Image Bank | Getty Images

LONDON — European stocks were higher on Friday as investors continue to digest the European Central Bank's decision to cut rates and its impact on future monetary policy.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% in early deals, with all sectors and major bourses trading in positive territory. Mining stocks led gains, up 0.97%, while media was also 0.85% higher.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The European Central Bank slashed rates as expected on Thursday, marking its second 25-basis-point cut this year and bringing its key interest rate to 3.5%.

Policymakers gave little indication on the course for monetary policy, however, with President Christine Lagarde saying the bank was not "pre-committing to a particular rate path."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The ECB's meeting comes just days ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Sept. 17-18 meeting, at which it's expected to begin its own rate-cutting cycle.

U.S. stock futures were little changed overnight after the S&P 500 notched its fourth-straight winning session.

Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, were mixed, as mainland Chinese markets rebounded from a six-year low and Australian markets near an all-time high.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

U.S. firms say confidence in China has hit an all-time low

news 2 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: With all key data in, the Fed's policy path looks more uncertain

Back in Europe, inflation data is due out of France on Friday. There are no corporate earnings.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us